Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is 24.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGI is 1.16.

The public float for AGI is 395.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On January 17, 2024, AGI’s average trading volume was 2.82M shares.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.81 compared to its previous closing price of 12.86. However, the company has seen a -3.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-16 that TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI’s stock has fallen by -3.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.58% and a quarterly rise of 1.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Alamos Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.37% for AGI’s stock, with a -1.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGI Trading at -8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw -8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Equity return is now at value 7.33, with 5.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.