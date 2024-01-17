Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for ABNB is 414.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of ABNB was 5.07M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has dropped by -1.55 in relation to previous closing price of 137.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

ABNB’s Market Performance

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has seen a -3.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.57% decline in the past month and a 8.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for ABNB’s stock, with a 5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $134 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ABNB Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.10. In addition, Airbnb Inc saw -0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Chesky Brian, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $140.35 back on Jan 12. After this action, Chesky Brian now owns 15,019,680 shares of Airbnb Inc, valued at $140,351 using the latest closing price.

Chesky Brian, the CEO and Chairman of Airbnb Inc, sale 700 shares at $140.34 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Chesky Brian is holding 15,020,680 shares at $98,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Equity return is now at value 74.47, with 29.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.