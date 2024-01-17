Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) has decreased by -4.51 when compared to last closing price of 52.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Agnico (AEM) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) is above average at 9.43x. The 36-month beta value for AEM is also noteworthy at 1.05.

The public float for AEM is 493.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume of AEM on January 17, 2024 was 2.78M shares.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM’s stock has seen a -4.31% decrease for the week, with a -6.27% drop in the past month and a 3.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.68% for AEM’s stock, with a -1.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AEM Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.58. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd saw -8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Equity return is now at value 14.02, with 9.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.