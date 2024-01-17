AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.72 in relation to its previous close of 0.11. However, the company has experienced a -9.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ: AWIN ) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite the solar technology company getting a delisting notice. That notice comes from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Exchange.

Is It Worth Investing in AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) Right Now?

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AWIN is 0.19.

The public float for AWIN is 42.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWIN on January 17, 2024 was 3.05M shares.

AWIN’s Market Performance

The stock of AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has seen a -9.43% decrease in the past week, with a -7.75% drop in the past month, and a -14.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.10% for AWIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.83% for AWIN stock, with a simple moving average of -64.77% for the last 200 days.

AWIN Trading at -9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN fell by -13.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1330. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc saw -21.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.