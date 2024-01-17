Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) has plunged by -13.78 when compared to previous closing price of 3.92, but the company has seen a -26.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that Penny stocks can offer tantalizing rewards for those willing to stomach the risks. Though most fail, the few that succeed can bring massive returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98.

The public float for AMTX is 35.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on January 17, 2024 was 497.02K shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has seen a -26.12% decrease in the past week, with a -26.84% drop in the past month, and a -24.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.23% for AMTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.52% for AMTX stock, with a simple moving average of -29.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMTX Trading at -29.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -34.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX fell by -26.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Aemetis Inc saw -35.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from Boness Naomi Louise, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $5.65 back on Sep 12. After this action, Boness Naomi Louise now owns 16,441 shares of Aemetis Inc, valued at $84,694 using the latest closing price.

BLOCK JOHN R, the Director of Aemetis Inc, sale 19,205 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that BLOCK JOHN R is holding 27,169 shares at $121,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.