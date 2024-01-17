Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT)’s stock price has plunge by -5.58relation to previous closing price of 4.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-27 that SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ADPT is at 1.26.

The public float for ADPT is 141.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.68% of that float. The average trading volume for ADPT on January 17, 2024 was 1.54M shares.

ADPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has seen a -12.69% decrease in the past week, with a -21.62% drop in the past month, and a -6.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for ADPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.05% for ADPT stock, with a simple moving average of -33.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ADPT Trading at -11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -16.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT fell by -12.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp saw -17.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from PISKEL KYLE, who sale 259 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Nov 16. After this action, PISKEL KYLE now owns 87,305 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, valued at $1,070 using the latest closing price.

SOOD NITIN, the Chief Commercial Officer, MRD of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sale 10,550 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that SOOD NITIN is holding 214,808 shares at $68,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Equity return is now at value -46.13, with -24.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.