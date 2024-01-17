Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Stock Observes -55.67% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, AXDX stock has gone down by -26.68%, with a monthly decline of -36.55% and a quarterly plunge of -51.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.58% for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.46% for AXDX’s stock, with a -55.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXDX is 0.62.

The public float for AXDX is 7.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXDX on January 17, 2024 was 28.63K shares.

AXDX) stock’s latest price update

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: AXDX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -23.51 in relation to its previous close of 3.70. However, the company has experienced a -26.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Accelerate Diagnostics’ (AXDX) Arc system eliminates the need for overnight culture incubation, drastically reducing the wait time for identification results.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXDX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXDX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXDX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on March 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AXDX Trading at -39.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -38.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXDX fell by -26.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc saw -27.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXDX starting from Phillips Jack, who sale 739 shares at the price of $4.39 back on Dec 13. After this action, Phillips Jack now owns 59,535 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, valued at $3,244 using the latest closing price.

Patience David, the Chief Financial Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, sale 97 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Patience David is holding 8,931 shares at $426 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.