23andMe Holding Co (ME) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -21.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Fox Business reported 2024-01-03 that Home DNA testing firm 23andMe is placing the blame on customers who reused login credentials for a cyber incident in which 6.9 million customers’ data was exposed.

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ: ME) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ME is also noteworthy at 1.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ME is 275.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.90% of that float. The average trading volume of ME on January 17, 2024 was 4.55M shares.

ME’s Market Performance

The stock of 23andMe Holding Co (ME) has seen a -21.48% decrease in the past week, with a -32.34% drop in the past month, and a -27.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.07% for ME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.95% for ME’s stock, with a -53.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ME Trading at -25.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares sank -31.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME fell by -20.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8305. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co saw -29.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 38,548 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Jan 11. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 1,280,349 shares of 23andMe Holding Co, valued at $27,581 using the latest closing price.

HIBBS KATHY L, the Chief Administrative Officer of 23andMe Holding Co, sale 38,548 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that HIBBS KATHY L is holding 1,280,349 shares at $35,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Equity return is now at value -46.51, with -36.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, 23andMe Holding Co (ME) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.