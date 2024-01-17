22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) has jumped by 15.97 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that 22nd Century Group’s (XXII) VLN cigarettes represent a remarkable breakthrough as the first and only combustible cigarettes that the FDA has authorized as Modified Risk Tobacco Products.

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60.

The public float for XXII is 43.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XXII on January 17, 2024 was 1.24M shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

The stock of 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) has seen a 8.76% increase in the past week, with a 2.79% rise in the past month, and a -64.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.80% for XXII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.50% for XXII’s stock, with a simple moving average of -94.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XXII Trading at -19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1880. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc saw 12.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from Arno Andrew, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.17 back on Jan 05. After this action, Arno Andrew now owns 100,000 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc, valued at $17,490 using the latest closing price.

FIRESTONE LAWRENCE, the Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that FIRESTONE LAWRENCE is holding 100,000 shares at $17,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Equity return is now at value -204.21, with -133.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.