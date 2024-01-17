10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.37 in comparison to its previous close of 44.51, however, the company has experienced a -18.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that 10x Genomics is a life science technology company with a clear mission and visionary leadership. 10x Genomics delivered a solid Q3 quarter with revenue reaching $154M, growing 17% YoY. The company has a huge growth opportunity in the genomics market thanks to its razor-blade business model and innovative product roadmap.

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.94.

The public float for TXG is 94.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.93% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of TXG was 1.13M shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG’s stock has seen a -18.77% decrease for the week, with a -25.27% drop in the past month and a 5.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for 10x Genomics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.19% for TXG’s stock, with a -17.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $60 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TXG Trading at -12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -23.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG fell by -18.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.37. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc saw -26.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $55.03 back on Dec 14. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 845,446 shares of 10x Genomics Inc, valued at $110,065 using the latest closing price.

Saxonov Serge, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics Inc, sale 3,723 shares at $43.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Saxonov Serge is holding 847,446 shares at $162,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Equity return is now at value -29.37, with -22.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.