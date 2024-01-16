Zomedica Corp (ZOM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZOM is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZOM is 934.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZOM on January 16, 2024 was 4.50M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ZOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM) has increased by 5.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2024-01-10 that ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced that it will be hosting a conference call on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Management will provide a business update, including preliminary 2023 revenue and cash position, as well as other operational highlights during the call.

ZOM’s Market Performance

Zomedica Corp (ZOM) has experienced a -5.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.95% rise in the past month, and a -2.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for ZOM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.48% for ZOM’s stock, with a -11.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZOM stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for ZOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZOM in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $6 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZOM Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM fell by -5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1894. In addition, Zomedica Corp saw -15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZOM starting from POWERS JOHNNY D, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.17 back on Dec 15. After this action, POWERS JOHNNY D now owns 1,950 shares of Zomedica Corp, valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

HEATON LARRY C II, the CEO of Zomedica Corp, purchase 100,000 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that HEATON LARRY C II is holding 200,000 shares at $16,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.81 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zomedica Corp stands at -89.88. The total capital return value is set at -8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.30. Equity return is now at value -5.64, with -5.36 for asset returns.

Based on Zomedica Corp (ZOM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zomedica Corp (ZOM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.