Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for ZIM is 95.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZIM on January 16, 2024 was 5.78M shares.

ZIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) has plunged by -1.90 when compared to previous closing price of 13.72, but the company has seen a -7.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-10 that Just as investors thought inflation was easing, conflict in the Middle East and drought in Latin America may combine to push shipping rates higher for companies like ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. NYSE: ZIM, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. NASDAQ: SBLK, Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM’s stock has fallen by -7.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 84.64% and a quarterly rise of 47.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.45% for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.45% for ZIM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.58% for the last 200 days.

ZIM Trading at 52.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares surge +78.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.38. In addition, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd saw 36.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.41 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stands at +36.77. The total capital return value is set at 66.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.03. Equity return is now at value -50.92, with -21.13 for asset returns.

Based on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.47. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.