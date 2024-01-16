Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) is $12.29, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for YMAB is 33.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YMAB on January 16, 2024 was 208.71K shares.

YMAB) stock’s latest price update

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB)’s stock price has gone rise by 28.15 in comparison to its previous close of 7.53, however, the company has experienced a 34.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Michael Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 5:15pm PT.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

YMAB’s Market Performance

YMAB’s stock has risen by 34.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 44.25% and a quarterly rise of 81.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.17% for Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.42% for YMAB’s stock, with a 52.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMAB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for YMAB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YMAB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

YMAB Trading at 55.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.85%, as shares surge +40.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB rose by +34.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +210.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc saw 41.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from Gad Thomas, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $6.61 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gad Thomas now owns 265,032 shares of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc, valued at $330,500 using the latest closing price.

Gad Thomas, the Chief Business Officer of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $6.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Gad Thomas is holding 315,032 shares at $341,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-145.27 for the present operating margin

+88.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc stands at -146.43. The total capital return value is set at -64.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.44. Equity return is now at value -18.54, with -14.14 for asset returns.

Based on Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.