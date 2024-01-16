WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.29 in comparison to its previous close of 2.93, however, the company has experienced a 41.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-21 that Cybersecurity firm WISeKey has integrated Spain’s Port of Algeciras into its WISeSmartContainers Consortium. “WISeSmartContainers represents a revolutionary technological platform in the transport and logistics industry, enabling complete traceability of container movements and thus facilitating logistics in ports,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 21).

Is It Worth Investing in WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: WKEY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WKEY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for WKEY on January 16, 2024 was 105.07K shares.

WKEY’s Market Performance

The stock of WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) has seen a 41.21% increase in the past week, with a 53.89% rise in the past month, and a 64.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.32% for WKEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.98% for WKEY’s stock, with a -17.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKEY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for WKEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WKEY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on December 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

WKEY Trading at 48.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.00%, as shares surge +54.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY rose by +41.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR saw 46.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.91 for the present operating margin

+40.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR stands at -33.71. The total capital return value is set at -29.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46. Equity return is now at value -27.99, with -16.78 for asset returns.

Based on WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 36.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.84. Total debt to assets is 19.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.