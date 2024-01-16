What Recent Market Trends Mean for VF Corp.’s (VFC) Stock

In the past week, VFC stock has gone down by -4.08%, with a monthly decline of -8.73% and a quarterly surge of 5.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for VF Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.45% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -14.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VFC is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for VF Corp. (VFC) is $19.00, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 366.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% of that float. On January 16, 2024, VFC’s average trading volume was 8.66M shares.

VFC) stock’s latest price update

VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.42 in relation to its previous close of 16.96. However, the company has experienced a -4.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-29 that The U.S. stock market staged a remarkable rally in 2023, but 173 stocks in the S&P 500 were still down for the year.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VFC Trading at -6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.18. In addition, VF Corp. saw -13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Shattock Matthew J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.58 back on Nov 10. After this action, Shattock Matthew J now owns 40,000 shares of VF Corp., valued at $291,664 using the latest closing price.

Shattock Matthew J, the Director of VF Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $15.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Shattock Matthew J is holding 20,000 shares at $306,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+51.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for VF Corp. stands at +1.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.25. Equity return is now at value -8.13, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on VF Corp. (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 280.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.69. Total debt to assets is 58.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 236.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VF Corp. (VFC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.