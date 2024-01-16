What Recent Market Trends Mean for Safety Shot Inc’s (SHOT) Stock

In the past week, SHOT stock has gone down by -31.83%, with a monthly decline of -39.95% and a quarterly surge of 57.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.11% for Safety Shot Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.21% for SHOT’s stock, with a 65.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHOT is 34.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHOT on January 16, 2024 was 6.06M shares.

SHOT) stock’s latest price update

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.36 compared to its previous closing price of 2.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -31.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-24 that Little-known wellness and functional beverage company Safety Shot NASDAQ: SHOT captured headlines and imagination this week as its stock surged higher on exceptional volume. The small-cap company saw its stock rise triple-digits before falling dramatically on Wednesday but remains green on the week as of Wednesday’s close.

SHOT Trading at -32.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.20%, as shares sank -34.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT fell by -31.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +393.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw -35.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOT starting from Gulyas John, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $3.88 back on Dec 28. After this action, Gulyas John now owns 1,687,166 shares of Safety Shot Inc, valued at $9,700 using the latest closing price.

Gulyas John, the Director of Safety Shot Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $3.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Gulyas John is holding 1,687,166 shares at $9,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safety Shot Inc stands at -245.66. The total capital return value is set at -96.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.72. Equity return is now at value -228.95, with -149.25 for asset returns.

Based on Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.