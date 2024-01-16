What Recent Market Trends Mean for Keycorp’s (KEY) Stock

The stock of Keycorp (KEY) has seen a -3.01% decrease in the past week, with a 9.06% gain in the past month, and a 34.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for KEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.38% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of 25.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEY is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KEY is $16.25, which is $2.05 above the current price. The public float for KEY is 932.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on January 16, 2024 was 15.25M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.32relation to previous closing price of 14.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that High interest rates, decent loan demand and business expansion efforts are likely to keep supporting KeyCorp’s (KEY) financials. However, a rise in expenses and weak asset quality remain concerns.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $17 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

KEY Trading at 9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.41. In addition, Keycorp saw -1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Schosser Douglas M, who sale 14,383 shares at the price of $13.37 back on Dec 06. After this action, Schosser Douglas M now owns 19,795 shares of Keycorp, valued at $192,301 using the latest closing price.

Highsmith Carlton L, the Director of Keycorp, sale 10,000 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Highsmith Carlton L is holding 61,077 shares at $122,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Keycorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 9.71, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Keycorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keycorp (KEY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.