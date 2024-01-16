What Recent Market Trends Mean for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s (ITUB) Stock

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has gone down by -0.58% for the week, with a 7.76% rise in the past month and a 27.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.64% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.84% for ITUB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) is above average at 10.73x. The 36-month beta value for ITUB is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ITUB is $35.95, which is -$0.4 below than the current price. The public float for ITUB is 4.81B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of ITUB on January 16, 2024 was 14.40M shares.

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) has increased by 0.29 when compared to last closing price of 6.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that A strong network franchise and strategic acquisitions support Itau Unibanco (ITUB). However, rising expenses limit its bottom-line growth.

ITUB Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR saw -1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.75, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.