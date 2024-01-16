Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Western Digital Corp. (WDC) has seen a 3.58% increase in the past week, with a 3.08% gain in the past month, and a 13.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for WDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.91% for WDC stock, with a simple moving average of 23.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Western Digital Corp. (WDC) is $55.23, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for WDC is 319.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WDC on January 16, 2024 was 5.67M shares.

WDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) has increased by 3.96 when compared to last closing price of 50.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2024-01-16 that Disk-drive and flash-memory firm Western Digital is seeing shares rise on upgrades from Deutsche Bank and Barclays.

WDC Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.06. In addition, Western Digital Corp. saw -0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from SODERBERY ROBERT, who sale 45,461 shares at the price of $43.11 back on Nov 03. After this action, SODERBERY ROBERT now owns 175,697 shares of Western Digital Corp., valued at $1,959,896 using the latest closing price.

SODERBERY ROBERT, the EVP & GM, Flash Business of Western Digital Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $42.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that SODERBERY ROBERT is holding 221,158 shares at $849,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.93 for the present operating margin

+18.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corp. stands at -13.85. The total capital return value is set at -3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.14. Equity return is now at value -21.76, with -9.73 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corp. (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 75.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.14. Total debt to assets is 33.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.