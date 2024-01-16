Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, WFC stock has gone down by -5.05%, with a monthly gain of 2.00% and a quarterly surge of 19.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Wells Fargo & Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.10% for WFC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) is 9.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WFC is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) is $55.68, which is $8.28 above the current market price. The public float for WFC is 3.63B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On January 16, 2024, WFC’s average trading volume was 16.92M shares.

WFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) has plunged by -3.34 when compared to previous closing price of 49.04, but the company has seen a -5.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that The fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings season is underway, with several blue-chip companies out with their final prints of 2023. As is almost always the case, there have been some market overreactions to the latest numbers, sending some great stocks downward and presenting buying opportunities for investors willing to be patient.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WFC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WFC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $51 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

WFC Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.41. In addition, Wells Fargo & Co. saw -3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from DAVIS RICHARD K, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $41.22 back on Nov 09. After this action, DAVIS RICHARD K now owns 4,244 shares of Wells Fargo & Co., valued at $144,270 using the latest closing price.

Norwood Felicia F, the Director of Wells Fargo & Co., purchase 77 shares at $18.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Norwood Felicia F is holding 228 shares at $1,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wells Fargo & Co. stands at +16.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 10.47, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.16. Total debt to assets is 12.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.