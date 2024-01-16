Wayfair Inc (W) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for W is 3.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for W is $66.81, which is $14.27 above the current price. The public float for W is 83.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of W on January 16, 2024 was 4.32M shares.

W) stock’s latest price update

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W)’s stock price has increased by 3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 50.92. However, the company has seen a -6.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-13 that Wayfair might be on the cusp of a turnaround after nine quarters of declining sales. It’s been implementing a cost-savings program, but it’s facing challenging macroeconomic headwinds.

W’s Market Performance

Wayfair Inc (W) has experienced a -6.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.70% drop in the past month, and a 11.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for W. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.38% for W’s stock, with a -3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

W Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -18.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W fell by -7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.05. In addition, Wayfair Inc saw -14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Conine Steven, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $55.87 back on Jan 08. After this action, Conine Steven now owns 269,073 shares of Wayfair Inc, valued at $558,693 using the latest closing price.

Shah Niraj, the Chief Executive Officer of Wayfair Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $55.85 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Shah Niraj is holding 269,137 shares at $558,549 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.75 for the present operating margin

+27.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at -65.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.36 and the total asset turnover is 3.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wayfair Inc (W) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.