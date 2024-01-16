VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Stock Records -1.01% Quarterly Movement

The stock of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has seen a -9.09% decrease in the past week, with a -0.58% drop in the past month, and a -1.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.44% for VVPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.07% for VVPR’s stock, with a -57.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VVPR is 1.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VVPR on January 16, 2024 was 69.36K shares.

VVPR) stock’s latest price update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -21.94 compared to its previous closing price of 2.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-17 that Use these tips to find undervalued penny stocks The post Finding Undervalued Penny Stocks: 3 Top Tips appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

VVPR Trading at -6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.56%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7736. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw -11.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.12 for the present operating margin

-25.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -133.78. The total capital return value is set at -26.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.90. Equity return is now at value -156.72, with -30.74 for asset returns.

Based on VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), the company’s capital structure generated 864.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.63. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 800.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.