Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has gone down by -6.82% for the week, with a 25.23% rise in the past month and a 9.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.08% for VGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.51% for VGZ’s stock, with a -16.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX: VGZ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) by analysts is $2.50, which is $2.09 above the current market price. The public float for VGZ is 116.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of VGZ was 336.90K shares.

VGZ) stock’s latest price update

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX: VGZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-12-14 that (Kitco News) – Vista Gold (TSX: VGZ) today announced a $20 million royalty agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM) to advance the Mt Todd gold project in Australia.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGZ stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for VGZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VGZ in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.30 based on the research report published on October 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

VGZ Trading at 7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGZ fell by -6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4299. In addition, Vista Gold Corp. saw -9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGZ starting from Stevenson Tracy Austin, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Jan 11. After this action, Stevenson Tracy Austin now owns 453,199 shares of Vista Gold Corp., valued at $7,324 using the latest closing price.

Tobler Douglas L., the CFO of Vista Gold Corp., purchase 3,500 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Tobler Douglas L. is holding 282,088 shares at $1,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGZ

The total capital return value is set at -68.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.55. Equity return is now at value -72.49, with -65.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.