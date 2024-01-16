VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for VFS is 31.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.29% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of VFS was 4.21M shares.

VFS) stock’s latest price update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)’s stock price has dropped by -5.30 in relation to previous closing price of 6.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-15 that VinFast is preparing to launch a number of new EVs in the U.S. market. The VF3 is priced well below the $35,000 threshold for mainstream consumers.

VFS’s Market Performance

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has seen a -8.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.09% decline in the past month and a -21.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.95% for VFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.84% for VFS’s stock, with a -46.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VFS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

VFS Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -25.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.