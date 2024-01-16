Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) is $41.58, which is $3.02 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VZ on January 16, 2024 was 22.58M shares.

VZ) stock’s latest price update

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ)’s stock price has plunge by 1.74relation to previous closing price of 37.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-13 that It is impossible to time the market indeed, with us falling for the classic bear trap in October 2023, which prevented us from riding VZ’s impressive rally thus far. Readers must also note that the recent optimism is also partly attributed to the cooling inflation and speculative Fed pivot in Q1’24. Thanks to the moderation in VZ’s capex in 2024 and subsequent improvement in its FCF generation, the management may achieve its balance sheet target over the next few years.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ’s stock has fallen by -4.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.38% and a quarterly rise of 24.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Verizon Communications Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for VZ’s stock, with a 8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $46 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

VZ Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.25. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Silliman Craig L., who sale 3,340 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Dec 11. After this action, Silliman Craig L. now owns 46,295 shares of Verizon Communications Inc, valued at $127,889 using the latest closing price.

Silliman Craig L., the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services of Verizon Communications Inc, sale 23,380 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Silliman Craig L. is holding 49,635 shares at $888,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.