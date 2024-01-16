Veritone Inc (VERI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Veritone Inc (VERI) by analysts is $2.38, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for VERI is 32.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.03% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of VERI was 355.06K shares.

VERI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) has jumped by 8.79 compared to previous close of 1.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that Every sector has clear winners and losers, a reality that holds even in the dynamic realm of artificial intelligence (AI). With the release of groundbreaking technologies, including ChatGPT, earlier this year, AI has taken the market by storm.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VERI’s Market Performance

Veritone Inc (VERI) has experienced a 8.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.33% drop in the past month, and a -22.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.98% for VERI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.01% for VERI’s stock, with a -45.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VERI Trading at -12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.45%, as shares sank -18.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8310. In addition, Veritone Inc saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from Steelberg Ryan, who purchase 49,752 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Nov 17. After this action, Steelberg Ryan now owns 215,174 shares of Veritone Inc, valued at $101,992 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.39 for the present operating margin

+66.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritone Inc stands at -17.07. The total capital return value is set at -23.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.33. Equity return is now at value -147.01, with -15.86 for asset returns.

Based on Veritone Inc (VERI), the company’s capital structure generated 177.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.91. Total debt to assets is 33.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veritone Inc (VERI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.