Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -37.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), China’s leading used car retailer, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, 2023, and for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2023. The financial results will be made public before the U.S. market opens on November 28, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UXIN is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UXIN is 44.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UXIN on January 16, 2024 was 261.44K shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN stock saw a decrease of -37.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -50.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -72.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.45% for Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.63% for UXIN’s stock, with a -70.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UXIN Trading at -56.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.98%, as shares sank -51.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -37.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6400. In addition, Uxin Ltd ADR saw -42.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.73 for the present operating margin

+1.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Ltd ADR stands at -6.66. The total capital return value is set at -85.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.