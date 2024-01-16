Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Stock Experiences 14.10% Monthly Change

The stock of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has gone up by 21.22% for the week, with a 14.10% rise in the past month and a 52.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.80% for UEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.12% for UEC’s stock, with a 77.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Right Now?

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UEC is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UEC is $9.31, which is $1.54 above the current price. The public float for UEC is 384.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UEC on January 16, 2024 was 7.28M shares.

UEC) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC)’s stock price has increased by 12.12 compared to its previous closing price of 6.93. However, the company has seen a 21.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-12 that Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom warned today that it may miss uranium production targets in 2024 and 2025. Kazatomprom is the world’s largest producer of uranium ore, Cameco is No.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEC stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for UEC by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for UEC in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UEC Trading at 22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +22.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +21.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +173.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.59. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp saw 21.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from OBARA PAT, who sale 4,877 shares at the price of $6.07 back on Nov 16. After this action, OBARA PAT now owns 788,000 shares of Uranium Energy Corp, valued at $29,620 using the latest closing price.

OBARA PAT, the Chief Financial Officer of Uranium Energy Corp, sale 37,755 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that OBARA PAT is holding 792,877 shares at $228,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.46 for the present operating margin

+17.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp stands at -2.01. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.69. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.