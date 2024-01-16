Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.85 in comparison to its previous close of 33.23, however, the company has experienced a -3.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-14 that Upstart’s AI-based lending model has found true product-market fit. The business is sensitive to interest rate changes.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for UPST is 72.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 41.91% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of UPST was 8.96M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

The stock of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has seen a -3.88% decrease in the past week, with a -10.00% drop in the past month, and a 15.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.50% for UPST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.64% for UPST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.85% for the last 200 days.

UPST Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -25.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.24. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw -21.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $34.14 back on Jan 08. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 359,090 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $34,140 using the latest closing price.

Gu Paul, the Chief Technology Offier of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $39.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Gu Paul is holding 848,063 shares at $2,364,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -37.22, with -12.92 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.