United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) has dropped by -1.32 compared to previous close of 7.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-11 that UMC’s revenue fell this year owing to weak end markets, but both PC and wireless markets are seeing signs of recovery. The company has niche offerings in mature semi processes which have proven resilient while its customer base is diverse and sticky. UMC trades at about 12x P/E which is undemanding for a company that is looking at cyclical improvements as the industry recovers.

Is It Worth Investing in United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) Right Now?

United Micro Electronics ADR (NYSE: UMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UMC is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UMC is $NT53.85, which is -$2.54 below the current price. The public float for UMC is 2.51B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UMC on January 16, 2024 was 6.45M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC’s stock has seen a -4.68% decrease for the week, with a -2.67% drop in the past month and a 10.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for United Micro Electronics ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.57% for UMC’s stock, with a 1.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UMC Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, United Micro Electronics ADR saw -7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.50 for the present operating margin

+44.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Micro Electronics ADR stands at +31.29. The total capital return value is set at 26.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.72. Equity return is now at value 20.76, with 12.93 for asset returns.

Based on United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.70. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.