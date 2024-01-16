Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) Stock

The stock of QuantumScape Corp (QS) has seen a -15.29% decrease in the past week, with a 12.18% gain in the past month, and a 20.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.26% for QS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.31% for QS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QS is 4.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for QS is 324.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.26% of that float. On January 16, 2024, QS’s average trading volume was 9.10M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) has decreased by -9.01 when compared to last closing price of 8.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-14 that QuantumScape stock is down 94% from its peak, and the company’s still not generating revenue. It is on the cusp of manufacturing its new solid-state batteries at commercial scales.

QS Trading at 10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -15.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw 6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Singh Mohit, who sale 174,000 shares at the price of $8.58 back on Jan 04. After this action, Singh Mohit now owns 642,481 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $1,492,885 using the latest closing price.

Leohold Jurgen, the Director of QuantumScape Corp, sale 40,000 shares at $9.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Leohold Jurgen is holding 185,717 shares at $360,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.52, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of QuantumScape Corp (QS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.