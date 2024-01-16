Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Qualcomm, Inc.’s (QCOM) Stock

In the past week, QCOM stock has gone up by 2.54%, with a monthly gain of 2.58% and a quarterly surge of 25.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Qualcomm, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.72% for QCOM stock, with a simple moving average of 17.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Right Now?

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) by analysts is $144.71, which is $4.51 above the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of QCOM was 8.37M shares.

QCOM) stock’s latest price update

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.84relation to previous closing price of 139.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.54% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2024-01-13 that Reporting from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Akiko Fujita interviews Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon (QCOM) about plans to advance on-device AI capabilities in 2024, including automotive applications. Amon says Qualcomm is “very happy” to be moving into auto tech, especially as vehicles increasingly become “a computer on wheels,” offering more immersive user experiences.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $160 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

QCOM Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.29. In addition, Qualcomm, Inc. saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from CATHEY JAMES J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $139.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, CATHEY JAMES J now owns 4,972 shares of Qualcomm, Inc., valued at $139,000 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS ALEXANDER H, the President QTL & Global Affairs of Qualcomm, Inc., sale 12,972 shares at $140.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that ROGERS ALEXANDER H is holding 28,472 shares at $1,822,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+55.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm, Inc. stands at +20.49. The total capital return value is set at 24.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.35. Equity return is now at value 37.07, with 14.67 for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 74.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.68. Total debt to assets is 31.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.