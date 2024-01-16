Understanding the 3.97% Volatility Levels of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s (WBA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, WBA stock has gone down by -6.96%, with a monthly gain of 1.48% and a quarterly plunge of -3.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.89% for WBA stock, with a simple moving average of -14.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Right Now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) is $25.62, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for WBA is 711.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBA on January 16, 2024 was 14.13M shares.

WBA) stock’s latest price update

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.16 in relation to its previous close of 24.03. However, the company has experienced a -6.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Investors closely monitor insider buys.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

WBA Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA fell by -6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.47. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc saw -10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from WENTWORTH TIMOTHY C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $24.22 back on Jan 05. After this action, WENTWORTH TIMOTHY C now owns 585,122 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, valued at $242,220 using the latest closing price.

Gates Richard P., the SVP, Chief Pharmacy Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $20.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Gates Richard P. is holding 73,929 shares at $20,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.15 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stands at -2.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.62. Equity return is now at value 2.86, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), the company’s capital structure generated 172.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.29. Total debt to assets is 35.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.