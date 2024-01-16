Understanding the 1.76% Volatility Levels of Nike, Inc.’s (NKE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Nike, Inc. (NKE) has gone up by 2.92% for the week, with a -12.19% drop in the past month and a 5.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.76% for NKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.48% for NKE stock, with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is above average at 30.68x. The 36-month beta value for NKE is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NKE is $124.79, which is $19.73 above than the current price. The public float for NKE is 1.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of NKE on January 16, 2024 was 9.00M shares.

NKE) stock’s latest price update

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 105.90. However, the company has seen a 2.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-15 that Nike is entering 2024 with low inventory levels and a declining cost burden. That’s all good news for the athletic wear giant which has been struggling of late.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $104 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NKE Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.35. In addition, Nike, Inc. saw -3.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Matheson Monique S., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $119.00 back on Dec 11. After this action, Matheson Monique S. now owns 44,736 shares of Nike, Inc., valued at $1,190,000 using the latest closing price.

PARKER MARK G, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Nike, Inc., sale 58,091 shares at $99.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that PARKER MARK G is holding 1,255,600 shares at $5,785,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.38 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nike, Inc. stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.24. Equity return is now at value 36.03, with 13.79 for asset returns.

Based on Nike, Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 32.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Nike, Inc. (NKE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.