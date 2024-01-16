U.S. Bancorp. (USB): A Technical Analysis

U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for U.S. Bancorp. (USB) is $47.48, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for USB is 1.55B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USB on January 16, 2024 was 10.82M shares.

The stock price of U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) has dropped by -1.56 compared to previous close of 42.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Even though we’re only just half way through the month, the lion’s share of economic reports — non-earnings-season-related — have already happened for January.

USB’s Market Performance

USB’s stock has fallen by -3.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.20% and a quarterly rise of 30.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for U.S. Bancorp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for USB’s stock, with a 18.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

USB Trading at 6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.61. In addition, U.S. Bancorp. saw -2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from DOLAN TERRANCE R, who sale 22,756 shares at the price of $45.04 back on Dec 14. After this action, DOLAN TERRANCE R now owns 144,236 shares of U.S. Bancorp., valued at $1,024,953 using the latest closing price.

Kotwal Shailesh M, the Vice Chair of U.S. Bancorp., sale 2,046 shares at $40.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Kotwal Shailesh M is holding 112,722 shares at $82,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp. stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp. (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 142.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.83. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, U.S. Bancorp. (USB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.