U Power Ltd (UCAR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UCAR is 15.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UCAR on January 16, 2024 was 6.18M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

UCAR) stock’s latest price update

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.16 in relation to its previous close of 0.13. However, the company has experienced a -10.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that U Power Limited is a risky investment in the Chinese automotive industry, lacking tangible evidence to justify its high valuation. The company’s financial health is concerning, with net losses and negative cash flows, raising doubts about its ability to sustain growth. U Power faces intense competition and supply chain risks while also being vulnerable to changes in Chinese regulations or geopolitical fallout.

UCAR’s Market Performance

U Power Ltd (UCAR) has seen a -10.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -51.43% decline in the past month and a -96.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.27% for UCAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.63% for UCAR stock, with a simple moving average of -96.95% for the last 200 days.

UCAR Trading at -89.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares sank -36.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -95.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCAR fell by -10.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1798. In addition, U Power Ltd saw -29.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-721.51 for the present operating margin

-64.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for U Power Ltd stands at -589.03. The total capital return value is set at -21.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.91.

Based on U Power Ltd (UCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 21.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.86. Total debt to assets is 12.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.32.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U Power Ltd (UCAR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.