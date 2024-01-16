Trading Update: Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Stock Endures 5.76% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has gone down by -5.48% for the week, with a 5.61% rise in the past month and a 9.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.76% for CRON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.92% for CRON stock, with a simple moving average of 7.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cronos Group Inc (CRON) by analysts is $2.62, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for CRON is 198.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of CRON was 1.86M shares.

CRON) stock’s latest price update

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.02 in relation to its previous close of 1.99. However, the company has experienced a -5.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2024-01-15 that The last decade saw a trend for destigmatization of the use of psychoactive substances accompanied by a wave of legislation either legalizing or decriminalizing mostly marijuana-based products – both for medical and recreational use.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0352. In addition, Cronos Group Inc saw -0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who purchase 37,500 shares at the price of $1.74 back on May 30. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 1,402,304 shares of Cronos Group Inc, valued at $65,074 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 1,376,054 shares at $179,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.23 for the present operating margin

+6.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc stands at -183.60. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.51. Equity return is now at value -9.08, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cronos Group Inc (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.