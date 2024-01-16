Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 219.33x. The 36-month beta value for TTD is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTD is $78.69, which is $11.73 above than the current price. The public float for TTD is 441.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on January 16, 2024 was 5.26M shares.

The stock of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has decreased by -1.65 when compared to last closing price of 68.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-13 that The market rebounded from historic lows last year, but history suggests there’s more where that came from. Bull markets have historically lasted for years, generating triple-digit gains in the process.

TTD’s Market Performance

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has experienced a -1.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.15% drop in the past month, and a -20.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.42% for TTD stock, with a simple moving average of -8.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $88 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TTD Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.97. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 2,999 shares at the price of $77.39 back on Dec 20. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 39,311 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $232,093 using the latest closing price.

GRANT JAY R, the Chief Legal Officer of Trade Desk Inc, sale 1,427 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that GRANT JAY R is holding 146,760 shares at $107,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trade Desk Inc stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 7.51, with 3.62 for asset returns.

Based on Trade Desk Inc (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.