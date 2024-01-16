Toast Inc (TOST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) has dropped by -3.80 compared to previous close of 18.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-13 that Toast has a large market opportunity in the restaurant industry. Most of its revenue comes from variable processing fees.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TOST is 356.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.29% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of TOST was 9.12M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stock saw an increase of 1.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.48% and a quarterly increase of 0.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for Toast Inc (TOST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for TOST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TOST Trading at 10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.10. In addition, Toast Inc saw -1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Elworthy Brian R, who sale 100 shares at the price of $19.77 back on Jan 10. After this action, Elworthy Brian R now owns 383,088 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $1,976 using the latest closing price.

Gomez Elena, the Chief Financial Officer of Toast Inc, sale 11,650 shares at $17.39 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Gomez Elena is holding 170,314 shares at $202,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -27.25, with -17.29 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toast Inc (TOST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.