The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for NCTY is 2.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume for NCTY on January 16, 2024 was 60.31K shares.

NCTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The9 Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NCTY) has decreased by -16.17 when compared to last closing price of 6.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-12 that Much like baseball, the investing game yields success through mitigated failure, which brings us to the topic of doomed stocks to avoid. No matter who you are, you will never achieve a perfect lifetime record in the capital market.

NCTY’s Market Performance

The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) has seen a -16.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.54% decline in the past month and a 44.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.24% for NCTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.77% for NCTY’s stock, with a -23.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCTY Trading at -18.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.82%, as shares sank -11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY fell by -16.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, The9 Limited ADR saw -21.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-473.67 for the present operating margin

-55.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for The9 Limited ADR stands at -819.98. The total capital return value is set at -111.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -223.04. Equity return is now at value -744.26, with -115.82 for asset returns.

Based on The9 Limited ADR (NCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 163.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.08. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The9 Limited ADR (NCTY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.