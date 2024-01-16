The Volatility of T-Mobile US Inc’s (TMUS) Stock: A -0.19% Ratio for the Week

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has gone down by -0.19% for the week, with a 2.23% rise in the past month and a 15.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.29% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.30% for TMUS’s stock, with a 13.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) is 25.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) is $181.54, which is $18.44 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 397.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. On January 16, 2024, TMUS’s average trading volume was 4.34M shares.

TMUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has increased by 0.34 when compared to last closing price of 162.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2024-01-10 that SpaceX on Wednesday announced the successful demonstration of texting via recently launched Starlink satellites through T-Mobile’s network.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.73. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG, who sale 194,910 shares at the price of $162.79 back on Jan 12. After this action, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG now owns 691,879,931 shares of T-Mobile US Inc, valued at $31,729,363 using the latest closing price.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG, the Director of T-Mobile US Inc, sale 194,910 shares at $162.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG is holding 692,074,841 shares at $31,673,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 11.54, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.