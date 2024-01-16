The Impact of Market Fluctuations on LM Funding America Inc’s (LMFA) Stock

In the past week, LMFA stock has gone down by -17.27%, with a monthly gain of 60.35% and a quarterly surge of 25.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.06% for LM Funding America Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.10% for LMFA’s stock, with a -12.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LMFA is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LMFA is 10.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.29% of that float. The average trading volume for LMFA on January 16, 2024 was 1.07M shares.

LMFA) stock’s latest price update

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA)’s stock price has dropped by -19.71 in relation to previous closing price of 0.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Bruce Rodgers – Chief Executive Officer Rick Russell – Chief Financial Officer Ted Ayvas – Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Matthew Galinko – Maxim Michael Donovan – H.C. Wainwright Operator Greetings!

LMFA Trading at 19.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.40%, as shares surge +51.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMFA fell by -17.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5909. In addition, LM Funding America Inc saw -14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMFA starting from Duran Ryan H, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Jan 03. After this action, Duran Ryan H now owns 151,907 shares of LM Funding America Inc, valued at $1,860 using the latest closing price.

Duran Ryan H, the Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding America Inc, sale 617 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Duran Ryan H is holding 154,907 shares at $346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1276.68 for the present operating margin

-1.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LM Funding America Inc stands at -1749.02. The total capital return value is set at -37.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.10. Equity return is now at value -68.42, with -64.00 for asset returns.

Based on LM Funding America Inc (LMFA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.49. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.