The -21.14% Simple Moving Average of Vor Biopharma Inc’s (VOR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has gone up by 11.31% for the week, with a 23.00% rise in the past month and a 1.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.50% for VOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.26% for VOR’s stock, with a -21.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VOR is at -0.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for VOR is 58.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.98% of that float. The average trading volume for VOR on January 16, 2024 was 155.00K shares.

VOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) has dropped by -13.68 compared to previous close of 2.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-03 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of VOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VOR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $18 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VOR Trading at 18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.10%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOR rose by +11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Vor Biopharma Inc saw 9.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VOR

The total capital return value is set at -35.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.51. Equity return is now at value -69.27, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.44. Total debt to assets is 13.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.