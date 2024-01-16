The -13.88% Decline of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has gone down by -7.85% for the week, with a -0.88% drop in the past month and a -7.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.01% for ZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.46% for ZI’s stock, with a -20.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZI is 293.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of ZI was 7.03M shares.

ZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has plunged by -2.54 when compared to previous closing price of 16.13, but the company has seen a -7.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that ZoomInfo is the category leader in providing enterprises leads and buying signals in the B to B space. The company has had a significant business concentration within the software and business services vertical. As these segment experienced their own contraction, Zoom’s growth atrophied substantially.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ZI Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.69. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Dasdan Ali, who sale 5,007 shares at the price of $14.69 back on Dec 04. After this action, Dasdan Ali now owns 50,953 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $73,577 using the latest closing price.

Dasdan Ali, the Chief Technology Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 11,977 shares at $17.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Dasdan Ali is holding 35,929 shares at $206,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 6.12, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.