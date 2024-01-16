The -13.88% Decline of Yum China Holdings Inc’s (YUMC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, YUMC stock has gone down by -10.48%, with a monthly decline of -9.02% and a quarterly plunge of -32.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Yum China Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.25% for YUMC’s stock, with a -32.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is above average at 19.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) is $56.25, which is $20.08 above the current market price. The public float for YUMC is 400.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YUMC on January 16, 2024 was 2.98M shares.

YUMC) stock’s latest price update

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC)’s stock price has dropped by -3.51 in relation to previous closing price of 37.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Stock like Brinker International (EAT), Arcos Dorados (ARCO), Wingstop (WING), Yum China (YUMC) and Carrols Restaurant (TAST) are poised to benefit from the jump in restaurant sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUMC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for YUMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YUMC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $58 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

YUMC Trading at -14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.55. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc saw -14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Zhang Leila, who sale 1,790 shares at the price of $45.02 back on Nov 24. After this action, Zhang Leila now owns 17,081 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc, valued at $80,586 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc, purchase 14,000 shares at $46.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Wat Joey is holding 269,144 shares at $647,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc stands at +4.62. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value 12.06, with 6.59 for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.99. Total debt to assets is 20.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.