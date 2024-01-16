The -13.88% Decline of Coty Inc’s (COTY) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Coty Inc (COTY) has seen a 6.25% increase in the past week, with a 2.77% gain in the past month, and a 29.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for COTY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for COTY’s stock, with a 6.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COTY is $13.08, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for COTY is 389.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.75% of that float. The average trading volume for COTY on January 16, 2024 was 4.76M shares.

COTY) stock’s latest price update

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.08 in comparison to its previous close of 12.25, however, the company has experienced a 6.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Coty (COTY) stood at $12.24, denoting a -0.08% change from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

COTY Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.25. In addition, Coty Inc saw -1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Parize Isabelle, who purchase 4,775 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Oct 09. After this action, Parize Isabelle now owns 61,500 shares of Coty Inc, valued at $50,138 using the latest closing price.

Parize Isabelle, the Director of Coty Inc, purchase 20,500 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Parize Isabelle is holding 56,725 shares at $210,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+60.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc stands at +9.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 11.26, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 123.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.18. Total debt to assets is 37.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coty Inc (COTY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.