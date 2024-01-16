The -13.88% Decline of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s (ASLN) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ASLN stock has gone up by 98.68%, with a monthly gain of 101.17% and a quarterly plunge of -33.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.68% for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 78.90% for ASLN’s stock, with a -58.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ASLN is 16.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASLN on January 16, 2024 was 149.51K shares.

ASLN) stock’s latest price update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN)’s stock price has soared by 19.68 in relation to previous closing price of 0.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 98.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced its participation in upcoming conferences for January 2024. Listed below are meetings that management will be attending around the week of the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASLN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASLN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on July 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ASLN Trading at 30.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.83%, as shares surge +110.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASLN rose by +98.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5530. In addition, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR saw 81.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASLN

The total capital return value is set at -71.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.44. Equity return is now at value -426.46, with -77.05 for asset returns.

Based on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN), the company’s capital structure generated 449.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.81. Total debt to assets is 61.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 354.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 6.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.