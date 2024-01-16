The -12.63% Simple Moving Average of Canaan Inc ADR’s (CAN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, CAN stock has gone down by -8.06%, with a monthly gain of 59.02% and a quarterly surge of 8.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.24% for Canaan Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.09% for CAN stock, with a simple moving average of -12.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAN is 149.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.57% of that float. On January 16, 2024, the average trading volume of CAN was 12.21M shares.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has decreased by -8.92 compared to its previous closing price of 2.13. However, the company has seen a -8.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that If Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell really does reduce interest rates, then forward-looking investors ought to consider blockchain stocks. True, you can always go for the individual cryptocurrencies.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAN Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.78%, as shares surge +46.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3430. In addition, Canaan Inc ADR saw -16.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc ADR stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value -63.99, with -54.01 for asset returns.

Based on Canaan Inc ADR (CAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.61. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.