TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGTX is 2.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) is $28.44, which is $12.67 above the current market price. The public float for TGTX is 136.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.33% of that float. On January 16, 2024, TGTX’s average trading volume was 6.57M shares.

TGTX) stock’s latest price update

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.42 in comparison to its previous close of 17.22, however, the company has experienced a -19.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that TG Therapeutics CEO Mike Weiss recently presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, sharing positive updates on Briumvi’s Q4 2023 net sales and revenue guidance for 2024. 2024 revenue guidance and the expense guidance suggest the company should become cash flow positive and profitable in the second half of the year. The company plans to start human trials for a subcutaneous version of Briumvi, aiming to improve convenience and compete with other treatments.

TGTX’s Market Performance

TGTX’s stock has fallen by -19.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.19% and a quarterly rise of 127.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.21% for TG Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.19% for TGTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TGTX Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.52%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX fell by -19.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc saw -7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from Charney Laurence N, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $19.03 back on Jan 05. After this action, Charney Laurence N now owns 237,229 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc, valued at $333,025 using the latest closing price.

Power Sean A, the CFO of TG Therapeutics Inc, sale 47,867 shares at $16.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Power Sean A is holding 606,969 shares at $809,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6924.20 for the present operating margin

+71.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc stands at -7121.54. The total capital return value is set at -84.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.40. Equity return is now at value -19.53, with -9.44 for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 141.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.64. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.