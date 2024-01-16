Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TSLA stock has gone down by -7.83%, with a monthly decline of -7.65% and a quarterly plunge of -15.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Tesla Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.13% for TSLA’s stock, with a -5.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Right Now?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tesla Inc (TSLA) is $239.62, which is $20.73 above the current market price. The public float for TSLA is 2.76B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSLA on January 16, 2024 was 117.75M shares.

TSLA) stock’s latest price update

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 227.22. However, the company has seen a -7.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-15 that Tesla’s steep price cuts in 2023 boosted deliveries. Tesla is making EVs profitably and generating positive cash flows.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSLA by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSLA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $146 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TSLA Trading at -7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLA fell by -7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $245.27. In addition, Tesla Inc saw -11.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLA starting from Taneja Vaibhav, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $250.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Taneja Vaibhav now owns 104,930 shares of Tesla Inc, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Baglino Andrew D, the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of Tesla Inc, sale 1,298 shares at $244.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Baglino Andrew D is holding 69,390 shares at $317,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tesla Inc stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.41. Equity return is now at value 23.13, with 12.82 for asset returns.

Based on Tesla Inc (TSLA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.39. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tesla Inc (TSLA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.